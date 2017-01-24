Deceased missing man's car found in Cedar Creek in McIntosh Co. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Deceased missing man's car found in Cedar Creek in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

The vehicle of Ceasar Pinkney was located in Cedar Creek along Highway 99 in McIntosh County.

Members of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/Rescue located the vehicle in the creek.

Pinkney’s body was located on Jan. 19 further east in the creek. Pinkney had been missing since Jan. 6. 

