Savannah Christian Prep sells DeRenne Ave. campus to St. John Baptist Church

Savannah Christian Prep sold its DeRenne Avenue campus to St. John Baptist Church.

An agreement was reached in November. St. John Baptist buying the 14.6-acre campus, facilities and equipment for a little over $3 million.

The DeRenne campus has housed Savannah Christian Middle & Lower Schools for over 30 years.

Both institutions say the sale represents growth and expansion.

"We had an awesome desire in establishing God's vision to bring all of the ministries of St. John the Mighty Fortress onto one campus. So this provides us an awesome opportunity to continue doing what we've done for the past 132 years,” said St. John Baptist Church Pastor Dr. George Lee III.

"We are also providing equipment and the furniture will stay so that they can begin their school and their services and their offices right away,” said SCPS Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Daniel.

Savannah Christian Prep will hand the DeRenne campus over at the end of July.

Beginning with the new school year, all of Savannah Christian will be together at its Chatham Parkway campus.

