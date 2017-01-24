Former Savannah firefighter granted bond after two previous denials

A former Savannah Fire captain remains in jail after a judge denied his bond Monday afternoon.

A former Savannah firefighter has been granted bond following two denials.

Barry Arnold, Jr. was indicted in December after a 2015 incident at an Applebee’s, where he allegedly shouted racial slurs and pointed a gun at two people.

Two previous bond petitions made by Arnold were denied.

According to the Court's website, he has now been granted $7,500 bond.

