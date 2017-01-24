Chatham County engineer says drainage issue leads to flooding near Westlake Apartments

Chatham County did not see a tornado during the severe weather over the weekend, but it did see its fair share of flooding.

Westlake residents were forced to walk to their homes after the water rose Sunday. While the damage was not as bad as it was during Hurricane Matthew, some standing water was having trouble draining.

In a statement from the Chatham County engineer, the existing channels and pipes that cross the CSX railroad and eventually go through Hunter Army Airfield are not properly sized to handle the extreme events we have seen as of late.

Leon Davenport goes on to say the staff is in the process of evaluating alternatives to alleviate some of the flood issues that have been seen as of late.

The full statement from Davenport can be read below:

The statement that water is coming from Hunter back to the pond is simply not true. The pond receives about half of its runoff from unincorporated areas and from the City of Savannah on the north side of I-516. A quick look at the contours in the area will show you that water coming back from Hunter is just not possible. Staff is in the process of evaluating alternatives to alleviate some of the flood issues that have been seen as of late. The existing channels and pipes that cross the CSX railroad and eventually go through Hunter are not properly sized to handle the extreme events we have seen as of late. Hopefully in the coming year a design can be vetted and brought before the Board of Commissioners subject to permitting.

