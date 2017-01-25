Virginia College-Savannah hosting Community Health Fair

Virginia College in Savannah will host a Community Health Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Everyone is invited to come and bring their families to the health fair, which will offer lots of good information and giveaways for those who participate. Citizens will have the opportunity to take part in blood pressure and glucose checks, and there will even be a manicure station if you are interested in getting pampered.

For those interested in how to make healthy meals for their family, there will be cooking demonstrations offered, and you can also take part in Zumba classes. There will be activities for children set up as well.

The Virginia College Community Health Fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are located at in the area of the Savannah Mall, 14045 Abercorn St #1503, on Savannah’s Southside.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.