Citizens warned of scams seeking donations for tornado victims

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says video visitation and video visitation from home will be closed for the weekend.More >>
The Bluffton Police says they have arrested a 29-year-old man for criminal sexual conduct and burglary after he gained entry into a home through a window and sexually assaulted a woman inside.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will be in Savannah on Monday, April 1 as he signs the 2018 budget.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after a woman's wallet was stolen out of her purse at the Outback Restaurant in Bluffton.More >>
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, southbound lanes of SR 67 Bypass at Cypress Lake Rd. is blocked due to an accident.More >>
