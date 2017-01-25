Citizens warned of scams seeking donations for tornado victims

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is warning citizens to be aware of scams seeking donations for tornado victims.

Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for 16 counties after the weekend of deadly storms, and according to Kemp, now is the perfect time for scammers to defraud members of the public. He advises all people wanting to donate to follow these steps.

Research charities before you contribute.

Ask how much of your donation will go to the cause.

Be wary of telephone solicitors and never give them your bank account information.

