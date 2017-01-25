Savannah Christian Prep sells DeRenne campus

Savannah Christian Prep has sold its DeRenne Avenue campus to St. John Baptist Church.

An agreement of the sale was reached back in November. St. John Baptist bought the 14.6-acre campus, facilities and equipment for a little over $3 million.

"We had a awesome desire in establishing God's vision to bring all of the ministries of St. John the Mighty Fortress onto one campus. So this provides us an awesome opportunity to continue doing what we've done for the past 132 years," said Dr. George Lee III/Pastor, St. John Baptist Church.

The DeRenne campus has housed Savannah Christian Middle & Lower Schools for over 30 years. Savannah Christian Prep will hand the DeRenne campus over at the end of July.

"We are also providing equipment and the furniture will stay so that they can begin their school and their services and their offices right away," said Bill Daniel/Chairman, SCPS Board of Trustees.

Beginning with the new school year, all of Savannah Christian will be together at its Chatham Parkway campus.

