Donations for tornado victims being collected in Effingham, Bulloch counties

The Rincon Police Department is collecting donations for tornado victims in Lowndes and Cook counties, as well as other surrounding areas.

They are asking you to drop off cases of water, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items, etc. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at the Rincon Police Department on West 17th Street.

In Bulloch County, dry goods and water can also be dropped off at the Agape Worship Center on West Grady Street Extension in Statesboro. The church says a truck will be leaving Statesboro for Albany on Thursday, Jan. 26.

