Georgia lawmakers plan bill allowing 2 casinos

ATLANTA (AP) - Supporters of casino gambling hope a new approach will legalize the industry in Georgia.

Rep. Ron Stephens is sponsoring the House version. The Savannah Republican says the bill will allow two facilities dubbed "resort destinations." The first facility would require a gambling company to invest at least $2 billion.

Stephens says the state would tax 20 percent of gambling revenue, funneling it through a gaming commission to the state Lottery. He says 30 percent of that money will create a new needs-based college scholarship. Democrats say that's a requirement to win their support.

The rest would be used for the existing HOPE scholarship and the state's pre-kindergarten program.

Sponsoring lawmakers told several media outlets that they expect to introduce legislation this week. Text of the legislation wasn't available early Tuesday.

