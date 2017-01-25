Tornado confirmed in Emanuel County on Saturday

The number has climbed to six tornadoes that have now been confirmed to have touched down in our area over the weekend.

The newest one to be confirmed was in Emanuel County on Saturday.

This adds to two in Screven County, one in Liberty County, one in Appling County and another in Tattnall County.

These numbers only include counties in the WTOC viewing area. Other tornadoes have been confirmed from over the weekend across the state.

