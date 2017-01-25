Savannah leaders in Atlanta Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day

Local business and political leaders took their concerns to the state Capitol Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day.

The annual event in Atlanta gives local and state elected officials a chance to talk about what they would like to see come out of this year's legislative session.

With them, local leaders took important issues and changes they would like to see. Mayor Eddie Deloach says the biggest issue in Savannah-Chatham County continues to be crime.

During Savannah-Chatham Day, local leaders pushed for legislation focusing on improvements to the work done by the Pardons and Paroles Board and also resolving the blight seen all over Savannah.

Targeting the blight issue is another way leaders plan to combat crime. The focus right now is to create a bill to allow the city access to a property through eminent domain. For now, the city can use eminent domain but the property has to become a public good for 20 years before the property can be changed into something else.

The House has passed their amended budget and it will now go to the Senate, with that they have approved a bill to expand the trade center.

Transportation was also a huge topic as they are trying to put a diverging diamond at Dean Forest and Interstate 16 as well as expanding I-16 at Interstate 95.

Our state senators and representatives talked to the crowd about bills their pushing for, which included destroying confiscated guns and economic development.

Rep. Jesse Petrea talked about a credit for hiring veterans as well as changing the way the justice system handles parolees.

Savannah Alderwoman Shabazz pushed for Project DeRenne, while Tybee Island Councilwoman Wanda Doyle pushed for Highway 80 improvements. But because they will be federally funded, these projects will take longer to do than others.

