Governor Deal to visit storm-damaged areas

President Donald Trump will visit Atlanta Friday to attend the National Rifle Association's annual convention as well as a fundraiser for District 6 candidate Karen Handel.More >>
The Averitt Center for the Arts is a center point in downtown Statesboro with a campus of five renovated buildings. Take a look at the weekly events for May 4 through May 13.More >>
Investigators in Evans County are trying to find and arrest a Department of Corrections inmate who walked away from work detail and the Smith Sate Prison Transitional Center.More >>
A man reported missing on April 3 by family members in Beaufort County was located and arrested on April 26More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will be in Savannah on Monday, April 1 as he signs the 2018 budget.More >>
