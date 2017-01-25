SCCPSS hires headhunter firm in search for new superintendent

A head-hunter firm has been hired to conduct the search for the next Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent.

The school board voted at a meeting on Tuesday following Dr. Lockamy's announcement back in November that he would be retiring at the end of the school year in May.

The board had the choice of two firms that were interested. They went with the lowest bidder, Ray and Associates, which is a company based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The board evaluated proposals based on the following criteria: planning, design and methodology, experience and qualifications, references, and cost proposal. There were only two firms in the U.S. that showed interest. The other one was Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, based out of Illinois. That company was asking for about $1,000 more than Ray and Associates, which is requiring the school board to pay a $31,500 base-fee.The overall cost of the search will be determined based on how much advertising the board wants and how many qualified candidates they want to choose from, but the board has set aside a total of $75,000 for the search.

"Pretty soon, we'll be looking at forming a search committee. One of the most important things is to get the timeline fine-tuned to what the district needs are, so we should, within the next few weeks, have all of that information out to you," said SCCPSS Board President, Jolene Byrnes.

Ray and Associates specializes in school executive leadership searches. In fact, it's uncommon for school systems to hire consultants when it comes to finding the right superintendent. Since the SCCPSS has so many specific needs and issues, the board felt they needed all the help they could get to find the right person for the job.

"I have a great deal of confidence that they are going to be great partners with us," Byrne said.

Byrne and school board members say they're putting their faith in the search firm.

"I'm comfortable in the process that we use and the qualifications that we've seen in the group that we are recommending," said Dionne Hoskins, District 2.

Byrne says she also vetted the firm by reaching out to other school systems, as far as California, that have worked with this group in the past.

"They gave overwhelmingly glowing praise for this firm, for the process, for the fact that they were professional, organized, objective," Byrne said.

There was, however, another big selling point.

"That they were able to tailor their search process to the needs of the district," Byrne said.

The school board says the district needs a leader with experience, who can relate to the county's dynamic educational system, from specialty schools to six failing schools. We spoke to the Regional Director of Ray and Associates over the phone, who says a district with this type of baggage does not necessarily make the search harder.

"I don't think we're going to have a problem with us finding the right candidate for Savannah, and we also guarantee that if it doesn't work out within the first couple of years, we'll come back and do a free search."

The school board is hoping Ray and Associates can get it right the first time, finding exactly the right person Savannah needs to not only manage, but also improve the district, and work with the current board.

"This is a good board to work with and they will actively be sharing that with recruits," Byrne said.

The firm will meet with the school board in February. It normally takes an average of 90 days to find and fire a candidate, which means if everything goes as planned, there will be a new superintendent just in time to take over after Dr. Lockamy's last day.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.