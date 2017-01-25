2 Savannah men arrested, charged in sexual assault cases involving teenage girls

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested and charged two men in separate sexual assault cases involving teenage girls.

Metro Police quickly apprehended and arrested 34-year-old Rashaun Newton Tuesday afternoon in the woods on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road, charging him with sexual battery. The incident was reported to police around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Chatham Parkway, gathering preliminary information that enabled them to locate and arrest him within minutes.

On Monday, Special Victims Unit investigators arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Chisolm. He is charged with rape for an incident that took place on Thursday, Jan. 20, near a wooded area on Autobahn Street, involving a teenage acquaintance.

Both cases are under investigation by the SCMPD. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

