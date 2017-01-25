Day 2 of Malik Stanfield murder trial underway in Beaufort

Day two of the Malik Stanfield trial continued Wednesday with more witnesses taking the stand.

Stanfield is charged in the 2015 shooting death of Matthew Horne, who was gunned down at a city park.

So far, six witnesses have successfully taken the stand, including an officer and investigator with Beaufort Police, who were questioned to determine if Horne posed a threat to Standfield prior to the shooting.

For the past two days, the prosecution has been working to prove that Stanfield shot Horne in cold blood, firing at least 11 rounds, most of which hit him in the back. The defense is working to show that Stanfield acted in self-defense, citing a previous fight between the two, and knowledge of the victim having a gun. The defense has stressed the idea that Stanfield perceived Horne as a threat and knowing he had a gun, Stanfield fired to eliminate that threat, which caused him to fear for his life.

"Who brought on the difficulty? You will hear discussion of prior difficulties between the parties, and asked to consider whether there was a threat made, whether there was a hostile act such as going for the gun in the pocket accompanied by words..that he'll kill everyone there," said Defense Attorney, James Brown.

The defense is also arguing that given the time of day of the shooting, Stanfield wasn't able to see that Horne did not have a gun in his hand. There was also some discussion if whether or not Horne had been reaching for his weapon before he was shot.

Wednesday afternoon the prosecution entered the nine shell casings found directly next to Horne's body into evidence. Along with the marijuana found in his pocket.

There was some back and forth between the defense and one witness over the time of day, in which it could have been too dark for the suspect to see that Horne had a phone in his hand and not a gun.

In fact, the defense stressed that that same unknown had police on edge as well while responding to the scene.

"I’ve been doing this job for over 15 years and when people are unconscious and there's been an altercation or something when they come to they start fighting again. So as far as all I knew the last thing he remembers is getting shot. I don’t' want him to go for the gun in his pocket and wind up injuring himself or any EMS,” said former Beaufort Police Stephen Knapp.

