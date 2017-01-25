Statesboro PD hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Most people don't have much communication with the police until they are the victim of a crime.

However, one department wants to change that.

The Statesboro Police Department hosted their first “Coffee with a Cop” session on Wednesday. They invited anyone to stop by and ask questions or voice their concerns about the city or their neighborhood.

Officers hope they can connect with people and help address concerns and get some insight on problems they haven't yet seen.

"It's hard for us to do our jobs without the community on our side,” said Officer Jacob Henley of the Statesboro Police Department. “So anytime we can make it easier on them to point out something we haven't noticed yet, it's always easier to meet them halfway."

They hope to hold these once a month at locally-owned establishments.

Also, the officers are growing beards to raise money to fight Alzheimer's.

