City of Beaufort annexes 67 Lady's Island properties

The city of Beaufort is looking to expand its footprint after region officials decide to acquire some properties from nearby Lady's Island.

One of those properties is Secession Golf Club, which accounts for 56 of the 67 parcels the city has decided to take over. The golf club, as well as its homes and neighboring vacant lots, will be up for grabs as part of this plan presented by a regional planning committee.

The proposal was presented last year and is supposed to generate additional revenue for the city through these new property taxes. Beaufort's mayor explained how this annexation could help residents save money as well.

"If you have every property on a street rather than every third property on a street, then your cost for police, your cost of sanitation, your costs go down the more dense you have - so we're doing the intel and redevelopment in this case along the commercial corridor that crosses over lady's island," said Mayor Billy Keyserling, City of Beaufort.

The effort to annex these areas required a petition drive on the part of the home and business owners there. They obviously approved.

The city considers the deal a win for everyone affected.

