Hometown Heroes: Red Cross volunteers helping tornado victims

The reach of the Southeast and Coastal Georgia Red Cross is vast, having helped at times of disaster in other cities, states, and even countries.

Now, the organization's help is needed closer to home. Fifteen volunteers have already headed out to neighboring communities to help with recovery from the weekend's tornadoes throughout Southwest Georgia. This was similar to a lot of other Red Cross deployments, except they weren't going far.

“I've been deployed in a number of areas,’’ said Volunteer Supervisor for Networking, Larry Yawn. “It's nice to be able to help our neighbors.’’

"The volunteers,’’ added Red Cross Executive Director Esther Sheppard, “they say you know, 'it could be me, the next Hurricane Matthew, the next tornado that pops up could be in my neighborhood, it could be my home.’’

Crews left earlier this week for Cook and Daugherty counties, while Yawn, a computer specialist, headed to Tift County.

"There are shelters in place,’’ said Yawn. “I’ll be helping to staff those with necessary computers and networking and satellite hookups, and bring communication to the affected areas.’’

While helping close to home will make this effort slightly different for local volunteers, these WTOC Hometown Heroes are back on the road for the same reasons that drew them to the Red Cross in the first place.

“They feel the passion of the mission of the Red Cross in their hearts,’’ said Sheppard. “And when they hear there is a need, they make themselves available.’’

"We are driven out of humanitarian motivation,’’ added Yawn. “And we think we are in the position to see the need as it really is and to effectively implement that to the best of our resources because we have the training and the people and the motivation to do that.’’

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.