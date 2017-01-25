Restaurant Week underway in Bluffton, Hilton Head

It's Chamber Restaurant Week in the Lowcountry, and this year, over 70 restaurants in the Hilton Head and Bluffton areas are participating.

This is the ninth year for the event, which grows each year as new restaurants join in. The restaurants feature value prix fixe menus and specials. It's a chance for locals and snowbirds to eat at their favorite local spots ahead of the tourist season, featuring cuisines you can only find in the Lowcountry.

"It says something about the cultural landscape that we have here, to be able to have a restaurant week, let alone, be back from a hurricane just five months ago, so it's crazy, and we're so excited about it. We want everyone to come out, try out the restaurant week menus, or try out some new items that you maybe haven't had a chance to try yet," said SERG Restaurant Group Marketing Manager, Brittany Shane.

Restaurant Week runs until Saturday, Jan. 28. Click here for a list of all 75 participating restaurants along with their special menus for the week.

