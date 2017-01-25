Good News: Civil Rights photo exhibit

Pictures are worth more than words at City Hall these days with an exhibit that helps create thoughts and emotions.

Reconstructing the Narrative, Illuminating Savannah's Civil Rights History opened Wednesday at City Hall, and for the next six months, the work of local artist Trice Megginson aims to open minds to the struggle for equality that continues today.

"What Trice did was he did research in the city's W.W. Law photograph collection and identified photographs that documented Savannah's Civil Rights history,’’ said Luciana Spracher, director of the city’s library and archives. “And then he selected images from different sites around the city from the civil rights period and then went out and took modern day photographs of those sites.’’

The recent SCAD masters graduate layered the images to marry the eras.

"It forces you to take a look at the past as well as the present as we're moving into the future,’’ said Spracher. “It's a perfect opportunity now, as we're heading into Black History Month, to sort of stop and reflect on how far we've come and where we're at today.’’

The exhibit being in City Hall demonstrates that is not only convenient, but also available for all people to appreciate.

"City Hall is a public building, so we get the public coming in for city council meetings and to do business,’’ said Spracher. “So, it's great that we have gallery space here in the rotunda where people can come in to experience history and art in this beautiful public space.’’

