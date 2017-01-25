Memorial Health implements new guidelines during flu season

Memorial Health is changing its visitor policy to better protect patients during this year's flu season.

People who have cold or flu-like symptoms are asked to not come to the hospital and will not be allowed to enter patient rooms at the hospital. Those symptoms include fever, coughing, sneezing, sore throat or upset stomach.

This is to help keep the virus away from those who are already sick or in hospital care.

"Quite frankly, the flu can be a serious threat to the young, the old, those with compromised immune systems. We certainly see deaths every year from influenza," said Raymon Meguiar, the chief medical officer at Memorial Health.

For those under 18 who want to visit patients in the hospital, you need to call ahead and make special arrangements.

Also, no more than two family members are allowed in a patient's room at any time.

