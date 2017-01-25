2 arrested for burglaries in Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill Police Department says it made two arrests in connection with four burglaries and one attempted burglary.

The incidents occurred at the Plantation Apartments on Casey Drive between Christmas and now. Officers are looking for other possible suspects as well.

The department says it has modified some of its patrol tactics to better serve the area. If you have any information about the burglaries, call the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912.756.5645.

