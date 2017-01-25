Candler Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting on - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Candler Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting on Howard Rd.

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Candler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured on Howard Road Tuesday night in Metter.

If you know anything that can help investigators, please call the sheriff's office at 912.685.2568.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly