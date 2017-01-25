Man sentenced to prison for shooting a Beaufort Co. Sheriff's deputy in 2015

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” call at Ash and 36th streets.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” call at Ash and 36th streets.More >>
Savannah Feed the Hungry held a screening of "Feed the Hungry: The Vision, the Outreach, the Community Changer” was held Friday night.More >>
Savannah Feed the Hungry held a screening of "Feed the Hungry: The Vision, the Outreach, the Community Changer” was held Friday night.More >>
A big catch off the coast of south Bryan County is making a big splash on social media.More >>
A big catch off the coast of south Bryan County is making a big splash on social media.More >>
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted its annual volunteer awards ceremony Friday night.More >>
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted its annual volunteer awards ceremony Friday night.More >>