Man sentenced to prison for shooting a Beaufort Co. Sheriff's deputy in 2015

A man has been sentenced for drug dealing and shooting a Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy in 2015.

Tray Graves was sentenced today to 28 years in prison plus 10 years of supervised release.

He was found guilty of charges stemming from 2015 when SWAT team members executed search warrants at his home. Graves shot a deputy when they entered his bedroom.

After his arrest, officers found drugs along with multiple firearms.

