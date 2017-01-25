Savannah Jewish Film Festival begins Wednesday night

A film festival exploring Jewish culture beginning Wednesday night in Savannah.

The Savannah Jewish Film Festival kicked off at the Jewish Education Alliance. Organizers say the festival will showcase films - independent and from studios - that would otherwise likely not be shown in the Savannah area.

"We tried to find a really diverse of films from countries around the world. Different topics, we have some love stories, some holocaust films, some Israeli films. A really diverse group of films to fit everyone's style,” said Jamie Richman, with the Savannah Jewish Federation.

The film festival will run for the next week and a half. For more information including a schedule and tickets, please click here.

