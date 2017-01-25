Ukeme Eligwe Picked Up For Reese’s Senior Bowl

STATESBORO - Former Georgia Southern linebacker Ukeme Eligwe has been selected to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be held this Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, as a last-minute addition due to an injury. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will air on the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. (ET).



"Everything is moving so fast right now," Eligwe said. "I still can't believe I got the call this morning and now I'm headed to Mobile. This is a great opportunity for me to be seen by NFL scouts and to represent Georgia Southern football."



The Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier senior showcase event. It annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.



A native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Eligwe (6-2, 239) earned a spot on the Sun Belt's All-Newcomer and honorable mention teams, leading the Eagles in stops with 104. His 18 tackles in the finale against Troy pushed him to the top of the list. The Florida State transfer also had 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, which he returned 90 yards for a touchdown.



Eligwe forewent his sixth year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft earlier this month.



"This is a great opportunity for Ukeme to be seen in front of general managers, scouts and NFL coaches," Summers said. "Even though he's getting there a little later than everyone else, knowing his work ethic, Ukeme will shine when he gets the chance to show out."



Georgia Southern has had four players drafted since 2013 and four players started at least three games in the NFL this season: LB Edwin Jackson (Colts), RB Jerick McKinnon (Vikings), S J.J. Wilcox (Cowboys) and LB Antwione Williams (Lions). The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.

