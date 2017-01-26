Ogeechee Riverkeeper holding inaugural Oyster Roast fundraiser

Ogeechee Riverkeeper is kicking off the New Year with its inaugural Oyster Roast fundraiser.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters, two drink tickets and live entertainment from local musician Chuck Courtenay. Great prizes will be raffled off throughout the evening.

This event will also provide the unique opportunity for guests to learn about a local oyster cultivation project

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fort McAllister Marina, 3203 Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance for $30 each or $50 per couple. At the door, prices rise to $35 each or $55 per couple. For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.