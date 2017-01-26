Trump issues disaster declaration for storm-ravaged Georgia

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” call at Ash and 36th streets.More >>
A big catch off the coast of south Bryan County is making a big splash on social media.More >>
When President Donald Trump attends the annual National Rifle Association convention in Atlanta on Friday, he will be the first sitting president to do so since Ronald Reagan in May of 1983.More >>
Savannah Feed the Hungry held a screening of "Feed the Hungry: The Vision, the Outreach, the Community Changer” was held Friday night.More >>
