McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce giveaway happening Thursday at participating Savannah locations

Participating McDonald's restaurants around the country will be giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The fast food chain is doing the giveaway as a promotion for their new Big Mac sandwiches, the Grand Mac and the Big Mac Junior.

To get a limited edition bottle, follow McDonald's social media pages or download its iMessage app called “McDonald's Special Sauce Finder” to find participating locations across the U.S.

Participating locations in the Savannah area are as follows:

McDonald’s at 475 Johnny Mercer Boulevard from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (Customers can enter to win Big Macs every week for a Year from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

McDonald's at 600 E. DeRenne Avenue from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. (Customers can enter to win Big Macs every week for a Year from 2:30-4 p.m.)

Giveaway is awarded on a first come, first served basis. Must by 18 years or older to receive a bottle of sauce. One bottle of sauce per customer.

