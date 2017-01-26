St. Helena man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man has turned himself in.

Officials say 33-year-old Wesley Lamar Washington from St. Helena Island turned himself in to Sheriff's Office investigators in Beaufort Monday morning on active arrest warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The warrants stemmed from the investigation into the Dec. 17 shooting incident on Storyteller Road on St. Helena Island.

Washington was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. His bond was set at $25,000 for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, but was denied bond on the attempted murder charge.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident or other criminal activities Washington may be involved in, please contact Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.