'Princess Diaries' event to benefit Helping Hands Savannah

There will be a benefit held for Helping Hands Savannah next week.

The Princess Diaries Benefit event will feature delicious food, an open bar, and silent auction with everything from vacation rentals to art to jewelry.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward next month's Princess Ball, an evening dedicated to young girls who have lost their fathers.

"These girls are going to be escalated by a firefighter or police officer. That event will be at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. We're raising money to get them dressed; their gowns, shoes; get their hair done," said Steven Hamile, Collins Quarter.

The Princess Diaries Benefit will be held Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Collins Quarter, 151 Bull Street in Savannah. For additional information, click here or call The Collins Quarter for tickets at 912.777.4147.

