Lawsuit claims CAT is to blame for River Street dock collapse

An attorney for two women injured in the River Street dock collapse last November filed a lawsuit against CAT.

The suit, filed by Richard Middleton in December, claims that CAT failed to maintain the condition of the ramp. It also says CAT failed to put employees on the ramp who would’ve made the situation safer. Margaret Brantley and Tresa Wilson are the plaintiffs. Brantley said she suffered leg injuries and extensive anxiety after being thrown onto the dock below. Wilson was thrown partially into the river. She claims she had injuries to her upper body and also suffered extensive anxiety. The attorney is seeking payment for the medical bills as well as punitive damages from CAT.

The lawsuit says, in part, "CAT also had the exclusive responsibility to maintain those structures and vessels in a safe working condition at all times, and to employ extraordinary diligence in discharging that responsibility." It goes on to say, "CAT has acted in bad faith, has been stubbornly litigious and has caused the plaintiffs unnecessary trouble and expenses." The transit authority is blaming the city for the collapse.

"We don't necessarily agree with that, but since they are trying to pin the responsibilities for what happened on a non-party to the suit that I have brought, we're going to give them an ante litem notice and bring the city in as well," Middleton said.

Middleton did not specify how much money he wants in the lawsuit, but they are seeking repayment for all medical bills. They also want CAT to pay for punitive damages.

"It's a matter of public safety. There are a lot of riders that utilize CAT's services' and it's very important that they maintain safe conditions at all time," Middleton said.

Middleton went on to say that didn't happen in this case. The collapse threw about 50 people in the water and onto a floating dock below. No one suffered serious injuries, but a lot of them were taken to the hospital.

CAT responded to the lawsuit Wednesday and denied the allegations in the suit. CAT’s attorney, T. Langston Bass Jr., declined comment due to ongoing litigation. Another attorney did file notice for their lawsuit against the city and CAT. They plan to file the suit soon.

When that ramp collapsed down onto the floating dock and into the river, officials say 55 people were on it. Thirteen were taken to the hospital, another 30 suffered minor injuries.

There is still word on the exact cause of the collapse at this time. Repairs on the ramp are still ongoing, and it's not clear at this point when it could reopen.

