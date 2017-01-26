Evans County Sheriff's Office looking for man wanted for kidnapping

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information on a man wanted for kidnapping.

Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Demond Ross, who in addition to kidnapping, is charged with theft by taking, two counts of felony terroristic threat, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on Ross is asked to call the Evans County Sheriff's Office at 912.739.1611, or your local law enforcement agency.

