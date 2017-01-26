Lady's Island man who shot SWAT deputy in 2015 receives sentence

The Lady's Island man who shot a SWAT Deputy in June of 2015 has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina announced 29-year-old Tray Grave's sentence on Wednesday.

On June 17, 2015, Sheriff's Office SWAT members assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in executing a federal search warrant on Graves' home. As SWAT cleared the residence and opened a door to a bedroom where Graves was hiding, he opened fire with a handgun. SWAT member Mark Cobb was wounded in the shoulder. Other SWAT members were able to arrest Graves, who was then charged with having federal firearms as well as illegal drug charges by DEA agents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says law enforcement executed search warrants at Graves' home as well as his mother's, which he used to conduct drug trafficking. Officials say agents recovered approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine, a kilogram of cocaine, three firearms, a drum magazine loaded with 81 rounds of ammunition, a money counter, and over $6,500 from Graves' bedroom. They also recovered 73 grams of crack cocaine, 214 grams of cocaine, and four firearms from Graves' mother's home.

Sgt. Mark Cobb has since recovered and resumed his duties with the sheriff's office as a member of SWAT, Explosive Ordinance Team, Dive Team, and K9 Unit of which he is an integral part. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says they appreciate the efforts of the United States Attorney's Office and DEA in securing Graves' conviction.

