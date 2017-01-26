Lady's Island man who shot SWAT deputy in 2015 receives sentence

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a cutting at 34th Street and Burroughs Street.More >>
Lamarlvin Watts, 22, has been sentenced to 148 months in federal prison for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on East Victory Drive in July of 2015.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” call at Ash and 36th streets.More >>
A big catch off the coast of south Bryan County is making a big splash on social media.More >>
When President Donald Trump attends the annual National Rifle Association convention in Atlanta on Friday, he will be the first sitting president to do so since Ronald Reagan in May of 1983.More >>
