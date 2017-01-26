Good News Editorial- 1/26/17

Plenty of the news we covered this week was good.

We start with great news for health care in our area. This week St. Joseph Hospital, a part of the St. Joseph-Candler Health System, opened its brand new, 17,000 square foot emergency room and out-patient facility. The state of the art building is designed to create a better, more patient-friendly experience for those in immediate need of care. While the new facility is open, the old ER is going through a renovation now that will complete the $21 million dollar project later this year.

Some schools in Savannah and Chatham County are in a fierce competition to see which one can do the most good.

This week kick starts the annual Dollars for Disasters Week. All week long, students, faculty, and staff will raise money for the Southeast and Coastal Georgia American Red Cross. All money raised here stays here and the class that raises the most money in each participating school gets a pizza party from Domino's. Last year, overall, the schools raised more than $15,000.

And finally, Habitat for Humanity is building upon its success.

This week they sent someone home for the 137th time. But this homecoming is just the start of big things in 2017 for Habitat, which also launched its new Building Futures Campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise enough support and find enough volunteers to help seven families this year. They say there are currently eight families on a waiting list, so the need is there.

