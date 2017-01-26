Hardeeville Police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Hardeeville Police Department is searching for a suspect who tried to rob an employee of Oscar's Electronics on Whyte Hardee Boulevard, around 6:45 Wednesday night.

Police say the employee stepped outside the back of the building and was approached by a man wearing a black sweater who's face was covered. The 6'3 slender-built suspect demanded money, fired a shot, and then ran off toward the Sanders subdivision. No one was injured.

If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.