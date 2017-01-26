Future is bright for convention bookings in Savannah

2016 was a record year for future convention bookings for the city of Savannah.

Visit Savannah says convention commitments all the way up to 2020 translate to more than 200,000 hotel room nights. The conventions support the local economy during the week, outside of regular tourism days. The chamber says they aren't the only ones at work. Savannah hotels play a huge part in this success.

"So, this lays the base for our future success. This creates a real solid foundation for the hotels to build their plans on for the coming years," said Jeff Hewitt, Senior Vice President.

The bookings also impact hotels outside of the Historic District. Hewitt says they are constantly working to add more conventions to the schedule.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.