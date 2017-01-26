Savannah church group to 'March for Life' in Washington

A local group from Savannah is on its way to Washington D.C. to March for Life.

The church group, sponsored by Independent Presbyterian Church, wants to get legislatures to overturn the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court Decision, legalizing abortion. The group is traveling by bus. They will visit U.S. Senators and Congressmen Friday morning, then attend the March for Life in the afternoon.

"We are seeking the support of our Congress and our Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. We want to outlaw abortions without the exceptions, with our without the exceptions," said John Rigby.

The March for Life rally will take place at noon on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Key Speakers include Kellyanne Conway, the Senior Counselor to President Trump.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.