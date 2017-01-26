Statesboro church collecting donations for GA severe weather victims

People across our region want to help the storm victims in Albany.

In Statesboro, members of Agape Worship Center began collecting and partnering with other nearby churches. They're working through a church there to distribute bottled water, food, and more.

The pastor says the destruction prompted him to start the collection.

“After seeing the damage, my heart said it didn't make sense for the help to come from Washington when Statesboro's a whole lot closer,” said Pastor Donald Chavers, Jr.

You can drop off items until Friday night. They'll leave early Saturday morning.

