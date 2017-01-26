'Buy Local Savannah' lunch series held at The Pirates' House

While many Savannah business leaders are at the Georgia State Capitol for Savannah-Chatham Day, other small businessmen and women came together to support each other as well.

It was a large crowd at the Pirates House on Thursday for The 2017 Buy Local Savannah lunch series kick off. The idea is to get small businesses to network with other local small businesses by buying things that are made here locally, and keeping those dollars here. Film Producer Stratton Leopold, who also owns Leopold's Ice Cream, was the guest speaker at the event.

"My dad used to tell the story during the Great Depression. Savannah didn't suffer as much as different parts of the country. I said, 'Why?' He said, 'because we helped each other.' That's the same mentality we have to foment today," Leopold said.

A raffle was also held at the luncheon, with all the proceeds benefiting the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism in Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.