SCCPSS board president to meet with Senator Isakson

Savannah-Chatham County School Board President Jolene Byrne is asking you to share your opinion on the current nominee for Secretary of Education.

Mrs. Bryne plans to meet with Senator Isakson next week, and she wants to share any letters from Savannah-Chatham County teachers, parents, students, and community members who wish to weigh in on Betsy DeVos' confirmation. The Senate is scheduled to confirm DeVos on Jan. 31, and Byrne wants to share an email with Isakson beforehand.

"I do have some concerns about the current nominee, in part because of her lack of qualifications. In looking at her confirmation hearings, we've seen she seems to be unaware of some very important laws and policies, particularly ones that protect children with special needs, and there are some serious issues with financial conflicts of interest," said Jolene Byrne, SCCPSS School Board President.

You can email your thoughts to jolene.byrne@sccpss.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

