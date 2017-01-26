Tax Season 2017: Why your refund may be delayed

It's tax time!

If you typically file early to get your refund faster, you may have to wait longer for that check this year. It's all because of a new law. However, we’re told you should still go ahead and file early. In fact, this year, we may all want to consider filing sooner rather than later.

Tax filing season officially started Monday. Places like the Neighborhood Improvement Association in Savannah are already busy helping people file.

"We will have standing room only,” said Debra Simmons, Executive Director, Neighborhood Improvement Association.

Debra Simmons says it's always a good idea not to wait until the last minute.

"The earlier you do it, you receive your refund earlier,” she said.

She says it also helps protect you from tax identity theft.

"Sometimes, someone may steal your social security number, file taxes under you, and if they file it first, when you file, your taxes it will be rejected. Then you have to have all kinds of proof to send to the IRS to prove that you are indeed the person, and it takes so long,” said Simmons.

The government is taking more steps this year to help prevent that from happening. In fact, there's a new law in place if you claim Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. It requires the IRS to hold your refund check until Feb. 15.

"The reason why this law is in place is to detect and identify any tax-related identity theft,” she said.

It basically gives the government more time to spot a scammer and prevent fraudulent checks from ever being mailed.

"We want to crack down on that and make sure that the taxpayer is receiving his or her full share and at the same time; the correct tax payer gets their refund verses the criminal,” Simmons said.

So, while it may take more time for some folks to get their checks this year, hopefully it means fewer crooks will be making off with your money.

