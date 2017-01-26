Good News: Philharmonic appreciation luncheon

Having a symphony orchestra can be a sense of community pride for any city.

Thursday, the Savannah Philharmonic welcomed its proudest supporters to a luncheon at the Savannah Civic Center, as well as a sneak peek at this weekend's concert.

"It's fantastic. The orchestra can only exist with brilliant musicians, and also it needs to exist with donors and people who come to concerts,” said Peter Shannon, Artistic Director, Savannah Philharmonic.

Before one of their biggest shows of the year this weekend, the Philharmonic took the afternoon to express their gratitude to their most important supporters: the people contributing to the cause off stage or sponsoring individual musicians to keep classical music thriving in this community.



"We don't always get to mingle, even with our audience members, but especially to get to see the board members and the donors who work so hard behind the scenes to keep us going, so it's a really special occasion for us,” said Jeana Melilli, Philharmonic Education and Outreach Coordinator.

Musicians had lunch with donors, who were then invited to stay for a rehearsal of The Best of Rogers and Hammerstein, which the Philharmonic will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theater Saturday night. Together, they celebrated the Philharmonic's impact on Savannah.

"My gosh, it's a cultural gem for the city. I think it's also not only a cultural asset, but a financial asset, and that's not just what I think, it's what all those studies show,” Shannon said.

"I think it's a community treasure, something that, not only do they do performances 10 times a year, behind all that is a lot of work that the Philharmonic does in outreach programs, in children's programs, in hospital programs,” said Philharmonic donor and board member, Herb McKenzie.

"People who get exposed to music, it helps with their education. They tell singers that if you sing at least 10 minutes a day, it helps your health, your mental well-being,” said Philharmonic donor, chorus member, and volunteer, Cynthia Heil.

Appreciation for all of that went both ways Thursday afternoon.

It's a bit of giving back, but it's also letting them know where their money goes.

There are fewer than 300 tickets remaining for Saturday night's Rogers and Hammerstein show, putting it close to becoming the Philharmonic's first sellout in the Johnny Mercer Theater.

