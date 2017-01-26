GBI releases identity of man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bulloch Co.

We're learning more about the man killed in a confrontation with deputies Monday night in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff talked a little about the split-second decision his deputy and two deputies from Effingham County faced Monday night.

Thursday afternoon, the GBI identified the man killed as Gary Wigley. Effingham deputies had come to Bulloch County to arrest him on a bench warrant for failure to appear in a case over there.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown told me Wigley had recently moved to Bulloch County and registered as a convicted sex offender. We know Bulloch deputy, Ray Rodriguez assisted the Effingham deputies on the call.

Wigley ran from the home, carrying a long gun. Deputies said Wigley turned back and pointed the gun and they fired. T

The sheriff says that's something you just can't do.

“In law enforcement, we ask one thing. Please cooperate and comply. We're not there to harass anybody. We're there because we have to be,” said Sheriff Brown.

Sheriff Brown says Deputy Rodriguez is on administrative leave, but he expects him to return to work next week and that's when he anticipates the GBI completing their investigation as well.

We'll continue to follow this case and let you know the latest as it develops.

