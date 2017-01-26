‘Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle’ held to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

A musical battle Thursday night, but the performers weren't actually singing!

The Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle took over the Lucas Center for the Arts Thursday night, where competitors took to the stage to compete for not only the top prize but to also raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"Just want to raise awareness about what we're doing for our local community and get more volunteers involved with our organization,” said Light the Night Campaign Manager Lauren Mathews.

Funds raised will be used to support lifesaving blood cancer research, free educational materials for patients and families, and comprehensive, personalized assistance through the society's Information Resource Specialists.

If you'd like to find out more about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.