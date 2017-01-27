Yemassee PD search for overnight armed robbery suspect

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Montgomery Street and 51st Street.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Montgomery Street and 51st Street.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says one suspect is in custody after ramming into a police car near Eisenhower Street and Waters Avenue.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says one suspect is in custody after ramming into a police car near Eisenhower Street and Waters Avenue.More >>
Saturday night was a special night under the sea for more than 100 people dancing the night away at the Joy Prom.More >>
Saturday night was a special night under the sea for more than 100 people dancing the night away at the Joy Prom.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a pedestrian involved crash that took place Saturday afternoon on Montgomery Street, near 45th Street.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a pedestrian involved crash that took place Saturday afternoon on Montgomery Street, near 45th Street.More >>