Yemassee PD search for overnight armed robbery suspect

The Yemassee Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened just before midnight at the Family Dollar store on Yemassee Highway.

Police are searching for a man in his early to mid-20s between 5'6 and 5'10 with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes and a white glove.

The suspect fled on foot and was armed with a large knife or sword.

Anyone who sees someone matching this description should call 911 immediately.

An increase in law enforcement presence can be expected in the area for the next several hours.

