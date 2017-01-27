Low Country Home & Garden Show set to kick off in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Low Country Home & Garden Show set to kick off in Savannah

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: savannahhomeandgardenshow.com) (Source: savannahhomeandgardenshow.com)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The annual Low Country Home and Garden Show kicks off Friday in downtown Savannah.

If you are thinking about a home project or even a complete redesign, you can find all the ideas and tips you will need this weekend at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center. This three-day event includes all types of vendors, home improvement experts, demonstrations, celebrity guests and entertainment for all ages. Alison Victoria from the DIY Network will be this year's celebrity guest.

The 17th Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show runs Jan. 27-29 at the International Trade and Convention Center, located at 1 International Drive. Show times are as follows:

  • Friday, Jan. 27, 2-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for those 16 years and younger, as well as active duty military. 

For additional show information, click here.

Here's a preview from WTOC's Jarvis Robertson.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • SCMPD responds to early morning shooting in City Market

    SCMPD responds to early morning shooting in City Market

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-04-30 14:43:23 GMT

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Bryan and Jefferson Streets.  At this time, one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  #SCMPDAlert- SCMPD is on the scene of a shooting at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. Please avoid the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) April 30, 2017 Other details are limited at this time.  Stay with WTOC as we upd...

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Bryan and Jefferson Streets.  At this time, one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  #SCMPDAlert- SCMPD is on the scene of a shooting at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. Please avoid the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) April 30, 2017 Other details are limited at this time.  Stay with WTOC as we upd...

    More >>

  • SCMPD investigates Feiler Park shooting

    SCMPD investigates Feiler Park shooting

    Sunday, April 30 2017 9:15 AM EDT2017-04-30 13:15:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Montgomery Street and 51st Street.

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Montgomery Street and 51st Street.

    More >>

  • SCMPD investigating wreck involving police car on Eisenhower St., Waters Ave.

    SCMPD investigating wreck involving police car on Eisenhower St., Waters Ave.

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:34:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says one suspect is in custody after ramming into a police car near Eisenhower Street and Waters Avenue. 

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says one suspect is in custody after ramming into a police car near Eisenhower Street and Waters Avenue. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly