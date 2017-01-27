Low Country Home & Garden Show set to kick off in Savannah

The annual Low Country Home and Garden Show kicks off Friday in downtown Savannah.

If you are thinking about a home project or even a complete redesign, you can find all the ideas and tips you will need this weekend at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center. This three-day event includes all types of vendors, home improvement experts, demonstrations, celebrity guests and entertainment for all ages. Alison Victoria from the DIY Network will be this year's celebrity guest.

The 17th Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show runs Jan. 27-29 at the International Trade and Convention Center, located at 1 International Drive. Show times are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 27, 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for those 16 years and younger, as well as active duty military.

For additional show information, click here.

Here's a preview from WTOC's Jarvis Robertson.

