All lanes of Ga Hwy 21 back open near I-95 after crews resolve power issues

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert early Friday morning saying all lanes of Georgia Highway 21 were closed near Interstate 95 while crews worked to resolve power issues.

The issue has now been resolved and all lanes are back open to traffic.

HWY21 @ I95 is now Open. Happy Friday! — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 27, 2017

On HWY21, All lanes are closed near I95 while crews work to resolve power issues. Use alternate routes. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 27, 2017



