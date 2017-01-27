All lanes of Ga Hwy 21 back open near I-95 after crews resolve p - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

All lanes of Ga Hwy 21 back open near I-95 after crews resolve power issues

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert early Friday morning saying all lanes of Georgia Highway 21 were closed near Interstate 95 while crews worked to resolve power issues.

The issue has now been resolved and all lanes are back open to traffic.


