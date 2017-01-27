3 injured in morning crash on Savannah's Southside - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3 injured in morning crash on Savannah's Southside

A wreck tied up traffic Friday morning on Savannah’s Southside.

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. and closed one lane of Abercorn Street southbound at Largo Drive. Three vehicles were involved. Metro Police say three people were taken to Memorial Health with minor injuries.

