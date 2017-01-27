New Hazlehurst police chief sworn in - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

New Hazlehurst police chief sworn in

Ken Williams (Source: Hazlehurst Police Dept.) Ken Williams (Source: Hazlehurst Police Dept.)
HAZLEHURST, GA (WTOC) -

Chief Ken Williams was sworn as the new City of Hazlehurst Police Chief Friday morning.

Chief Williams replaces Steve Land, who retired after 34 years as chief of police.

