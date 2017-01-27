New Hazlehurst police chief sworn in

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. At this time, one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #SCMPDAlert- SCMPD is on the scene of a shooting at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. Please avoid the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) April 30, 2017 Other details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC as we upd...